Jaguar E-Type ‘UNLEASHED’ – a V12 E-Type with 400bhp 6.1-litre V12

E-Type UK, top Jaguar E-Type specialists, launch the ‘Unleashed’ brand to deliver modern performance and comfort, starting with a 6.1-litre, 400bhp V12 E-Type.

Talk to classic car specialists and you’ll get a mix of opinions about whether classic cars should be kept as is – original patina included – sympathetically restored, back to new, a restomod or EV conversion.

There are arguments for all routes, and E-Type UK, high-end E-Type Specialists, has come up with a new brand they’ve dubbed ‘Unleashed’ to deliver E-Types with modern performance and comfort, whilst retaining almost all of what a classic should be.

The first ‘Unleashed’ E-Type is an E-Type Series 3 which has been updated in just about every way you can imagine to deliver the ultimate incarnation of Jaguar’s V12 E-Type.

Under the bonnet, the 5.3-litre V12 has been bored-out to 6.1 litres, fitted with E-Type UK’s bespoke side-draft electronic fuel injection system and 12-branch ceramic-coated stainless-steel sports exhaust – as well as a new five-speed manual ‘box and lightened flywheel – to deliver a much-improved 400bhp.

Other oily updates include 4-pot brakes with grooved discs, high-flow aluminium radiator, oil cooler and ECU-controlled fans, fully adjustable shocks, sports torsion bars and PU suspension bushes.

Exterior titivations include wrap-around chrome bumper, tweaked grille and badge, single-piece rear bumper, 16″ wire wheels, extended bonnet louvres, LED headlights and running lights.

Inside, the V12 E-Type Unleashed gets a bespoke makeover with custom heated leather seats, Piano Black dashboard and aluminium centre console, chrome embellished dials with LEDs, remote central locking, engine start button, electric windows, Bluetooth, heated windscreen and Air Con.

If you want a Jaguar E-Type Unleashed from E-Type UK – and you do – you’ll need to find at least £325k down the back of the sofa, as well as a suitable donor car.