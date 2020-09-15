Jaguar F-Pace gets a bit of a TITIVATE – and Jaguar Land Rover’s P400e plug-in hybrid option

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV comes in for a bit of a facelift with small exterior and larger interior updates, and a new plug-in hybrid version.

Like it or not, Jaguar’s saloons – XJ, XF and XE – really don’t sell well any more, but at least Jaguar can soldier on with its SUV offerings which do still hold appeal for buyers.

The headline act SUV – although it’s more a crossover than an SUV – has been Jaguar’s electric I-Pace recently, but the Jaguar SUV that makes the sales is the Jaguar F-Pace, and now it’s getting an update/ facelift/titivate.

Most of what’s changed is quite minor, certainly on the outside, and brings the look of the F-Pace more in line with the I-Pace, with a set of shallow LED headlights, a modified power bulge on the bonnet, updated tail lights and bumpers and not much more. But then the F-Pace was a decent looking thing, so not too much work needed.

Inside the changes are more obvious, although the basic structure is the same, with a new steering wheel which looks to have come from the I-Pace, a new gear lever and new infotainment – the same Pivi Pro system we first saw in the new Defender – promising to be a lot less clunky than the current system and with an 11.4″ screen sitting over actual HVAC controls (always a plus).

The F-Pace’s engine line-up gets a major update, but the arrival of JLR’s P400e plug-in hybrid is the headline, delivering 398bhp from a 2.0 litre petrol mated to a 139bhp electric motor, promising 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds and offcial economy of 130mpg.

Other engine updates, almost all mild hybrid, include a 2.0 litre petrol P250 with 248bhp and 3.0 litre petrol P400 with 394bhp, diesel D165 with 161bhp, D200 with 201bhp and D300 with 297bhp, all with eight-speed auto and 4WD.

The base model D165 costs from £40,860 with the range rising to £56,060 for the new P400e plug-in hybrid.