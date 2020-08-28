Jaguar F-Pace Lister Stealth OFFICIALLY revealed with 666bhp and £110k price tag

The Lister Stealth, which was the Lister LFP, officially arrives as a 100-run production model with 666bhp and a £110k price tag.

Lister has something of a history in tuning Jaguars to make them do what they were never really meant to, but there’s a new drive behind Lister since the Whittaker family – which owns Warrantywise – took the reins a few years ago.

In fact Lister seem to be on a mission to be to Jaguar what Alpina is to BMW, with high-performance Jaguar models like the Lister F-Type Thunder delivering a high performance sports car, the return of the Jaguar-Powered Lister Knobbly and even plans to do an electric Lister I-Pace.

But the most ‘mainstream’ Jaguar Lister is probably Lister’s take on the F-Pace, which was previewed as the Lister LFP and now arrives as a production run of 100 cars as the Lister Stealth.

The F-Pace Lister Stealth comes with JLR’s 5.0 litre V8 but here tuned to deliver 666bhp and 531lb/ft of torque, enough to get to 62mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 195mph, making is faster than the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX. Lister claim it’s the fastest SUV there is, and substantially cheaper, at £109,950, than anything comparable.

As well as the engine tweaks, Lister has given the F-Pace a new front bumper with bigger air intakes to feed the uprated engine’s greed for oxygen, new back bumper with new diffuser, carbon fibre skirts and bigger wheel arches. Inside there’s a choice of 36 colours for the Bridge of Weir leather, and 90 stitching options.

Lawrence Whittaker, Lister CEO, said:

Creating Britain’s fastest SUV is not without its challenges, but our in-house design and development team have created a truly unique and world-class product with the Lister Stealth. The launch of the Stealth continues our track record of creating bespoke, beautiful cars that major on performance, luxury and most of all owner and driver enjoyment, with a price point that significantly undercuts the competitors in this marketplace.

Lister are now taking orders for the Lister Stealth – starting at £109,950 before you start getting ‘bespoke’ – with just 100 cars being produced.