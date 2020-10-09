The Jaguar F-PACE, new Jaguar XF and new Range Rover Velar get Active Road Noise Cancellation for added hush in the cabin.

There is no doubt that as electric cars become more commonplace, more and more of us will spend time either driving, or being driven in, an EV.

That experience will then negatively influence our perception of ICE cars in some areas, with the most notable differences being the instant torque and the hush of the cabin. But Jaguar Land Rover has the answer, at least to the latter of those.

JLR has revealed a new Active Noise Cancellation technology – using enabled by Silentium’s Active Acoustics technology – which is, initially at least, being fitted to the Jaguar F-PACE, new Jaguar XF and new Range Rover Velar, and it promises to make thye cabin a much more peaceful place to be.

JLR say the new tech will reduce peak noise by 10dB and overall noise levels by 3-4dB, and it does that by using sensors on the wheels to monitor vibrations and then uses the Meridian Sound system to generate opposite phase sound waves to cancel out the noise.

Ian Suffield, JLR’s Advanced Technologies Specialists, said:

We are committed to creating a haven for our customers and this new technology allows us to remove unwanted noises from the cabin. It makes the experience more tranquil, improving passenger wellbeing and helping to reduce cognitive load and thus reaction times. This research is all part of the journey to Destination Zero.