Jaguar F-Pace SVR updated and refined for 2021

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR, the performance take on Jaguar’s F-Pace, gets updated and refined for 2021 in line with the rest of the F-Pace range.

Jaguar Land Rover has been quite busy of late updating their models with more electrification options and dumping the clunky infotainment in favour of the new Pivi Pro system.

Recently the Jaguar F-Pace was updated in such a way, and now it’s time for the performance version of the F-Pace – the very appealing F-Pace SVR – to get updated too.

In comes the new Pivi Pro and its decent screens – and responses – with OTA, as well as a new gear lever, which looks more like a desk ornament than something you shift gears with, in a cabin which is much more appealing than the current version of the F-Pace SVR.

Outside the changes are more minor and are really limited to a new, more aerodynamic, nose and a titivated bonnet, new LED headlights and new alloy options.

Under the skin there’s a bit more going on with improved brakes, tweaked dampers and new power steering, and Jaguar has played with the torque curve and found an extra 14lb/ft, enough to cut 0-62mph by 0.3 seconds and, thanks more to the new nose, upped top speed to an un-German 178mph.

On sale now, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR costs from £77,595, a couple of grand up on the outgoing model.