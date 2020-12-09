Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition CELEBRATES 60 Years of the E-Type

The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is a limited run of the F-Type R to celebrate 60 years of the E-Type and each costing £122,500.

When you have a storied history like Jaguar, you can pin a seemingly endless number of ‘special’ offerings on that history and its notable anniversaries. And, in the world of cars, you don’t get much bigger than the Diamond Anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type launch.

That’s why we’re getting a special edition of the Jaguar F-Type – the ‘spiritual successor to the E-Type – to celebrate. Although, to be accurate, the E-Type isn’t 60 for a few months yet, having had its reveal at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961.

This new Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition will be limited to just 60 cars, in either coupe or convertible guise, and is based on the recently updated F-Type R, which means chassis upgrades, 4WD and 567bhp from its 5.0 litre supercharged lump, enough for 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds.

It’s a good starting point, but Jaguar has added solid Sherwood Green paint – last offered on the E-Type in the 1960s – as well as Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather, an E-Type-inspired aluminium centre console, Gloss Black and Chrome accents and 20″ forged alloys, plus the same E-type 60 badging as the E-Type 60 Collection cars revealed in the summer.

Mark Turner, Jaguar SV Bespoke Commercial Director, said:

Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally. We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-TYPE.

It’s a good-looking and appealing F-Type – even with a £122,500 price tag – and it also gives us an excuse to re-publish the E-Type Photo gallery (below) we have from the E-Type’s 50th anniversary.

Jaguar E-Type Photo Gallery