Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black adds to Jaguar’s F-Type offerings

Jaguar add to the latest F-Type range with a new model – the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black – with choice of four-pot or V8 engines.

It ‘s a bit over a year since the newly titivated Jaguar F-Type turned up with more aggressive looks, but no real departure or statement of future intent from the F-Type that’s been with us since 2013.

Despite a new model, sales of the F-Type are not exactly off the scale, despite it being able and appealing, and Jaguar has already delivered two ‘Special Edition’ F-Types in the last few months – the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition and the F-TYPE Reims Edition – to help garner interest. But now we get a new regular model – the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black.

The Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black sits above the regular F-TYPE R-Dynamic and is probably meant to replace the F-Type First Edition (which must go off-sale soon) and comes with a choice of the only two engines you can have in a ‘regular’ F-Type – 296bhp four-pot or 444bhp V8 – and in Coupe or Convertible guise.

The R-Dynamic Black gets a Black Exterior styling pack and 20″ black alloys – and a choice of Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red paint jobs – with the interior getting Windsor leather in Ebony or Oyster, red stitching, electric heated/ventilated sports seats and aluminium flappy paddles.

Prices start at £64,495 for the entry-level four-pot F-Type R-Dynamic Black.