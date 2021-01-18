Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition – another ‘Blue’ Jaguar Special Edition model arrives

The Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition is a special edition F-Type finished in French Racing Blue with just 150 available from £58,950.

Last year, Jaguar revealed the XE Reims Edition finished in French Racing Blue as a nod to Jaguar’s motorsport history and, in particular, the Jaguar D-Type’s maiden victory in 1954 at the 12-hours of Reims.

We said at the time that we weren’t sure using the XE as a basis for commemorating one of Jaguar’s early motorsport victories was the most appropriate, but now Jaguar has put that right, to a degree, by giving the Jaguar F-Type similar treatment with the new Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition.

As well as the French Racing Blue paint job, the F-TYPE Reims Edition comes with exterior black pack with gloss black side vents, lettering, leaper and grille surround, and a set of 20″ gloss black alloys.

Inside there’s full ebony going on with the interior black pack and other standard goodies including Panoramic roof, heated seats and Climate pack.

Jaguar say the prices of the F-TYPE Reims Edition – £58,950 for the P300 and £71,450 for the P450 – represent a saving of more than four grand on individually speccing a normal F-TYPE to the same level.

Of course, if the spec of the F-TYPE Reims Edition doesn’t quite float your boat – and you want more power – you can still grab one of the Heritage 60 F-TYPEs revealed last month, although that will cost you a chunk more.