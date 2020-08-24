Jaguar I-Pace EV320 is a LOWER power I-Pace for some European markets – but not the UK so far

The Jaguar I-Pace EV320 arrives for some European markets, featuring less power and a lower price point but the same range as the EV400.

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV beat the German premium car makers to the punch with the arrival of the electric I-Pace SUV ahead of Mercedes and Audi (and by a long way from BMW), and it’s selling quite well this side of the Pond, although not so well in North America.

Now, with Jaguar rolling out a 2020 update for the I-Pace with titivations like updated infotainment, faster home charging (if you have a three-phase supply) and extra tech, Jaguar is putting a toe in the water for a cheaper, lower-powered I-Pace with the arrival of an I-Pace EV320 in some European markets.

The I-Pace EV320 is billed as a limited edition model in places like Germany and the Netherlands, but it looks like a punt to see if there’s an appetite for a second, entry-level, I-Pace before launching it as a series production model.

The EV320 comes with the same 90kWh battery pack as the EV400, and range the same too, but it gets less powerful electric motors delivering 316bhp (320PS) resulting in a 0-62mph of 6.4 seconds. Not exactly EV-fast, but more than enough to keep up with the flow.

By sacrificing 80PS of electric power, Jaguar has managed to reduce the entry-level price of the I-Pace by around £10k, which seems a thumping discount when the battery pack – the biggest single cost element of an EV – remains the same.