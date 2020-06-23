Jaguar I-Pace gets a bit of an UPDATE for 2020

Jaguar has given the electric I-Pace SUV a bit of an update for 2020 with new infotainment, faster home charging and extra tech.

It’s more than two years since the electric Jaguar I-Pace was revealed, as Jaguar managed to jump the German Premium competition with its first electric car, an electric car with unique styling and a decent combination of performance and range.

But two years is a long time in the world of electric cars so, as the competition for the I-Pace grows, Jaguar has decided it’s time for a bit of an update for the I-Pace. Although it’s nothing too startling.

When the press release for the updated I-Pace dropped in, we saw it came with improved charging, so we guessed it meant an upgrade from the 100kW DC rapid charging to, perhaps, 150kW to match other premium SUVs and take advantage of the growing number of charging stations offering quicker charging rates.

But it turns out the improvement to charging is for home use, with an 11kW AC facility for charging now added to deliver 33 miles of range per hour. The trouble is, to use the 11kW charging you’ll need a three-phase electric supply at home. And who has that?

Also improved for 2020 is the good-looking, but clunky, infotainment which is now the Pivo Pro system in the new Land Rover Defender combining 12.3″ and 10″ screens with live traffic updates, OTA updates, electric charging point info and an embedded eSIM complete with 4G data plan.

You also get a 3D surround camera system as standard, and the options of JLR’s Clearsight digital rear-view mirror and wireless phone charging, as well as a new cabin ionisation system that filters even smaller particles. Cosmetic updates include new colours and new alloys and a Bright Pack option for added chrome.

The 2020 Jaguar I-Pace is now on sale.