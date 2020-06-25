Jaguar I-Pace Taxi fleet trialling WIRELESS EV charging in Norway

Jaguar Land Rover partner with the City of Oslo to trial high-powered wireless EV charging with a fleet of 25 Jaguar I-Pace models.

Electric cars are starting to become a mainstream option for some as range increase and charging rates improve, although the patchy charging network and too many glitchy charging points (and EVs which can be temperamental at being charged) are still a bugbear, as is the cost of buying an EV in the first place.

But the road to electric cars is now looking the only road in the medium term, so addressing those problems is essential, as is getting commercial vehicles, including taxis, to head down the electric route.

But until we have a 350kW charge point where every petrol station now is – and EVs capable of using it – commercial use of EVs is a bit stymied by the downtime needed to charge and keep working.

But the City of Oslo has a plan to solve that issue for taxi drivers, and are trialling wireless high-powered induction charging for EVs at Taxi ranks in the city, and Jaguar Land Rover has equipped 25 Jaguar I-Pace to use on the new setup.

It’s the first high-powered wireless induction charging system in the world, and will use multiple charging plates rated at 50-75kW each installed at taxi ranks in the city, with taxis lining up on the rank getting a top-up of charge every time they’re waiting.

Ralph Speth, Jaguar CEO, said:

The taxi industry is the ideal test bed for wireless charging, and indeed for high-mileage electric mobility across the board. The inherently safe, energy efficient and high-powered wireless charging platform will prove critical for electric fleets, as the infrastructure is more effective than refuelling a conventional vehicle.