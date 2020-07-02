Jaguar Land Rover LAUNCH Pivotal Car Subscription – from £750 to £1,600 per month

Jaguar Land Rover launch Pivotal Car Subscription Service offering the choice of a range or JLR vehicles from £750 to £1,600 per month.

The way we ‘buy’ cars has changed massively in recent years, and it seems everyone and his dog is now driving round in a car they really can’t afford because the finance package makes it possible to drive a £50k car by putting down an amount that would have bought you a perfectly decent car in times gone by, and then you just have to find a grand a month. You can manage that. Of course you can.

But now car makers are trying to get you to simply ‘subscribe’ to a new car, when you don’t have have to put anything down upfront (although there mat be a ‘joining’ fee), can change your car regularly and don’t have to worry about any costs apart from fuel. Like Care by Volvo.

Now it’s Jaguar Land Rover rocking up with a new car subscription plan, as they turn the JLR Carpe model for high mileage business users in to a four-tier subscription service for everyone. Well, everyone who can afford a minimum of £750 per month.

Carpe now becomes Pivotal, offering four tiers of subscription offerings with different models on offer which you can swap round every six months, and your only commitment is a £550 joining fee and a minimum 90 days subscription.

The Blue option (£750pm) lets you drive a Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-PACE or Range Rover Evoque, the Indigo option (£1,160pm) adds a Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery, or Jaguar I-PACE, the Violet (£1,350pm) the Range Rover Sport and the top tier Ultraviolet (£1,600pm) the Range Rover. The new Land Rover Defender and hybrid versions of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque will be added later.

All costs are included apart from fuel, you can change ‘tiers’ whenever you want, pause membership if you need to and walk away after three months.

Tempted? Then have a look at the JLR Pivotal site.