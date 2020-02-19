Jaguar Land Rover Project Vector is an ELECTRIC Urban ‘Pod’

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed a new electric Pod vehicle designed for urban mobility and autonomous use with a skateboard platform.

What is the future for cars as we enter a new world of mobility and autonomy, where it seems to be the received wisdom that private car ownership will wane and we’ll use electric autonomous pods to get around?

That scenario is going to be abd news for bus operators and taxi drivers, but it’s not exactly a glowing future for car makers either. But Jaguar Land Rover has a plan.

They’ve been developing a new skateboard architecture with all the drivetrain goodies wrapped up in one base unit – called Project Vector – as part of JLR’s Destination Zero mission and developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre in Coventry.

The plan is to use the new platform to bolt on top whatever is needed, be it a private vehicle, shared mobility of even a commercial vehicle for last mile deliveries in urban areas.

The Pod is just four metres long – about the length of a Fiesta – but it has as much room as a limousine, and the plan is for it to be blatting round Coventry in 2021 as an autonomous shuttle, although it looks like it still has a steering wheel so we’re not sure how autonomous it will be.