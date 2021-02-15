Jaguar Land Rover reveal ELECTRIC Reimagine plan – and electric Jaguar XJ binned

Jaguar Land Rover reveal their ‘Reimagine’ electric plans, with Jaguar to be all EV – but no electric XJ – and Land Rover to deliver its first EV by 2024.

What to do about Jaguar, maker of fine sports saloons which sadly don’t sell in numbers sufficient to see a future, is a question that’s vexed JLR long before electrification of cars became the change all car makers must make.

So it’s no surprise that Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Reimagine’ plan for an electric future sees Jaguar heading down the full electric route for all its models, and in the process losing the electric Jaguar XJ planned for this year.

With a new Jaguar Platform planned for its EVs we can probably say goodbye to the i-Pace too, with a new range of Jaguars comprising of models yet to be revealed, a more compact range of Jaguars and a drive for profitability and luxury rather than outright volume.

Will the new Jaguar range of electric cars, complete by 2025, include performance versions? Almost certainly. Will it contain an electric replacement for the F-Type? We hope so.

Land Rover are also heading in a similar direction, with the first electric model – probably an electric version of the new Range Rover (due this year) – by 2024 and a move to have electric versions of all models by 2030, with a core range of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender, with a new EMA Platform underpinning the electric models. Which sounds like its back to 1990, but with electric power.

JLR will also phase out diesel ICE by 2026, develop hydrogen fuel technology and keep its UK plants open.

New JLR boss Thierry Bolloré said:

Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry. Designers of peerless models, an unrivalled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity, a spirit of Britishness and unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group. We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.