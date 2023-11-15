Jaguar Land Rover RUIN the interior of the 2024 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover has updated the interior of the 2024 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport by removing physical controls

There’s no question that the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport (can we still call them ‘New’ models?) are fine cars with huge ability, high-quality materials and real appeal.

The Range Rover interiors are about as fine as they get, apart from the silly big touchscreen plonked in the middle of the dash like a supersized cheap aftermarket Sat Nav, ruining the visual appeal that comes with integrated screens.

No doubt it’s cheaper to bolt the screen to the dash than integrate it (as you still find in cars like the Continental GT), but it makes everything so bland and ‘Tesla-like’ and reeks of cost-cutting.

Still, at least JLR didn’t go completely bonkers with the touchscreen so you can use physical controls for Air Con, Terrain Response and Audio. Or at least you could.

Now – and we don’t know how we missed it – JLR has done away with the physical controls and replaced them with functions on the touchscreen and just blanked off their previous location with pieces of trim. It looks dreadful (see picture above).

Not only does it look dreadful – and cheap and tacky in a £100k+ car – it’s also totally impractical and dangerous to start messing with a screen on the go to change the volume, alter the temperature or change the Terrain Response. And what happens if the screen freezes?

This cost-cutting madness has gone too far now, and it’s more dangerous to try and do simple things on the move – especially off-road – than it is to use your mobile at the wheel.

When will car makers learn that just because they can move all functions to a screen, they shouldn’t?

Drivers don’t want it.