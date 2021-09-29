Jaguar Land Rover SETTLES Terrain Response dispute with Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and VW SUVs

Jaguar Land Rover has settled a dispute with Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and VW over use of its Terrain Response system.

Back in November last year, we revealed that Jaguar Land Rover was taking on the might of VW by claiming SUVs from Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and VW had infringed its patents for Terrain Response system, seeking to block imports of VW Group SUVs in to the USA.

Now it seems JLR has settled with the VW Group – as far as Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche and VW SUVs are concerned – a week ahead of the case coming to court in the US, although neither JLR nor VW has released any details of the settlement terms.

But in an indication of what the dispute could have delivered for JLR, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, Joel Levington, said in September that JLR had the “potential to win over $200 million a year in licensing income from its patent-infringement lawsuit against Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, in our favourable event-risk view”.

Interestingly, this dispute with the VW Group’s raft of SUVs didn’t include a further dispute with VW, with JLR suing Bentley over a similar issue back in 2018, with that case due to be heard next year.