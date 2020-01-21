Jaguar Land Rover to deliver 700 electric Jaguar I-Pace for Public Sector staff

Jaguar Land Rover is supplying 700 Jaguar I-Pace to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to lease to public sector employees across the UK.

If we’re all going to dive headlong in to electric cars, then there has to be progress in making that affordable and accessible. And one good way, which doesn’t seem to have got much attention, is with employees using salary sacrifice to do so, where the tax benefits can almost halve the actual cost.

That salary sacrifice scheme is at the root of a deal by Jaguar Land Rover to deliver 700 electric Jaguar I-Pace to the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, but although it says ‘NHS’ on the tin, that’s not the whole story.

In fact, the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust runs NHS Fleet Solutions, and it doesn’t just deliver cars to NHS employees, but to 200 organisations who are part of the scheme, anything from Local government officers to Police.

In fact so big is NHS Fleet Solutions that it currently has 21,000 cars on the road, with the deal with Jaguar and the I-Pace now the headline act as it demonstrates a commitment to reduce the environmental impact of the scheme, and gets more drivers to go electric.

Sir James Mackay, Chief Executive Northumbria Healthcare, said:

We are delighted to be working with Jaguar Land Rover UK, this is a great deal for NHS and public sector staff and delivers genuine benefit to our patients. To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our on-going commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener.

All the profits from NHS Fleet Solutions go back in to NHS patient care, so public sector employees, who can get hold of the I-Pace from April via salary sacrifice, are not just driving something rather appealing and clean, but helping the NHS too.