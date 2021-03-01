Jaguar SEEKS partner for new EV Platform – and plans 25% production CUT

As Jaguar transitions in the next few years to a maker of electric cars only, it’s looking for a partner for its new EV platform.

Earlier this month, Jaguar announced it will be an all-electric car maker by 2025, complete with a new range of electric cars unrelated to the current offerings of XE, XF, E-Pace, I-Pace, F-Pace and F-Type. Which is quite an ambition.

But there’s a lot to be done before Jaguar can have a new, probably smaller, range of cars all running motors instead of ICE, not least a new platform to attach the new designs to.

To that end, according to new JLR boss Thierry Bolloré, Jaguar are seeking a partner to develop the new EV Platform (Land Rover’s two new platforms are an in-house job), with, it seems, several parties up for the challenge.

Jaguar say the choice of partner will be based on the designs for the new EVs Gerry McGovern (he’s now JLR Design boss, not just Land Rover) comes up with, which may limit any choice, with Jaguar prepared to go it alone and develop the platform themselves if push comes to shove.

With a new platform to hang their new EVs on, Jaguar are planning to cut production by 25 per cent on current levels as they seek to push upmarket, beyond ‘Premium’, and in to the sort of territory Bentley inhabits.

It’s bold, but is it doable?