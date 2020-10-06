Jaguar XE gets Pivi Pro, new engine range and LOWER prices – from £29,365

The Jaguar XE, Jaguar’s smallest saloon, gets a new engine range, new Pivi Pro infotainment and a reduction in starting prices to £29,365.

The Jaguar XE, Jaguar’s smallest saloon car and aimed at the BMW 3 Series, got updated at the start of 2019 but, just like the updated XF, it’s in for a tweak or three to try and boost sales.

As Jaguar only updated the XE in 2019, the changes to the latest XE are less significant to those Jaguar has delivered for the XF, but similar nonetheless.

The cosmetic changes are minimal, with just a slight tweak to the black bits of the XE R-Dynamic Black models and updated seats and steering wheel.

But the XE does get Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, complete with 10″ screen and able to receive OTA updates.

Just like the new XF, the XE engine range gets modified and limited, with a single 201bhp 48v mild hybrid diesel the only oil burner on offer (how times change), and a pair of 2.0 litre petrols with 247bhp and 296bhp, all with eight-speed auto.

Just like the XF, the rationalisation of the XE range cuts the available derivatives by half (almost – from 24 to 13) with delivers starting in early 2021 with prices from £29,365, more than £2k lower than before.

It all makes sense in a consolidation kind of way, but it does feel like Jaguar are trying to shore up sales, and cut costs, without doing anything major. It feels like the end of the XF and XE is nigh.