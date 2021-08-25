Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF (and XF Sportbrake) join the Jaguar R-Dynamic Black Pack

The Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, and XF Sportbrake, R-Dynamic Black models arrive to add new choices for XE and XF buyers. Prices from £33,470.

It’s probably fair to say that we can expect nothing properly new from Jaguar in the years up to 2025 when it is set to re-launch as a maker of Premium EVs, and the most we can expect from Jaguar in the meantime is modest titivation of the existing Jaguar range.

That direction has already seen the arrival of R-Dynamic Black models in the F-Type range, F-Pace range and E-Pace range. And now it’s the turn of the Jaguar XE and XF – and XF Sportbrake Estate – to get the new R-Dynamic Black treatment.

Sitting near the top of the range – below the R-Dynamic HSE models – with a distinctly ‘Sporty’ look, both the XE and XF models come with the (not especially sporty) 201bhp mild-hybrid diesel engine, with Gloss Black mirrors and Grille, privacy glass, panoramic roof, 19″ gloss black alloys, red brake calipers and a choice of metallic paint jobs on the XE (XF gets a full colour range).

Inside the XE gets Figured Ebony veneers and the XF Satin Charcoal Ash, Premium Cabin Lighting, Pivi Pro infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (to come via SOTA).

Prices start at £33,470 for the XE R-Dynamic Black rising to £37,535 for the XF R-Dynamic Black and £39,395 for the XF Sportbrake R-Dynamic Black.