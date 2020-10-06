Jaguar XF gets UPDATED with new F-Pace interior and lower prices

The struggling Jaguar XF gets a bit of a cosmetic tweak, new interior and a revised range starting at a lower price.

Jaguar is a maker of fine saloon cars, but no one seems to want them. Which is something of an issue when similar saloon cars from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes still sell in decent numbers.

So Jaguar has taken the bull by the horns to work with what it already has, and has updated the Jaguar XF with some minor cosmetic tweaks, a much-needed update to the interior, a simplified range and prices now starting from only £32,585.

Exterior cosmetic changes are the usual facelift stuff with a new front bumper, a mesh grille that’s a bit wider, new LED headlights, a Jaguar ‘Leaper’ or two, bigger back bumper and darkened taillights.

Inside the XF comes in for a more significant change, with an interior mimicking the interior of the newly updated F-Pace with better materials, the new Pivi Pro infotainment with 11.4″ touchscreen, OTA updates, wireless phone charging and air ionisation.

Engine options are now limited to a single 2.0 litre four-pot 48v mild hybrid diesel, good for 201bhp, and a pair of petrols in the RWD 2.0 litre turbo with 247bhp and a 296bhp with 4WD, all using an eight-speed auto ‘box.

The result of the updates is a reduction of more than half in the available derivatives of the XF, with prices starting from £32,585 – a reduction of nearly £2.5k.