Jaguar XK European is an XK Restomod costing from £550k – PLUS your own Jaguar XK

The Jaguar XK European is revealed as a restomod of Jaguar’s XK, with some design updates and more power. Costs from £550k plus donor car.

Just yesterday we reported on a restomod of a Big Healey costing the thick end of £500k, and today we get a similar restomod of the Jaguar XK by Thornley Kelham – dubbed the ‘Jaguar XK European’ – and it costs from £550k. But you’ll need your own donor car on top of that.

But this isn’t a straightforward restomod, because the body has had a subtle redesign – courtesy of Paul Howse, who, we’re told, designed the McLaren P1 (we thought that was Frank Stephenson) – adding more curves a lower roofline, bigger wheel arches, new lights and a bit of extra length at the back. Does it look better than the original? We’ll be kind and say that’s subjective.

Unlike yesterday’s Big Healey restomod, this Jaguar XK gets bits of modern titivation like Bluetooth, Air Con and Power Steering, with an interior said to be traditional but more upmarket (we don’t have any photos) to complete the look.

Under the skin, the XK gets a complete makeover with its 3.8-litre straight-six reengineered and offered with either 300bhp or 340bhp (a big jump on the original) sending power to the back wheels through a new 5-speed manual ‘box, new suspension with double wishbones front and back (the leaf springs get dumped), Bilstein shocks and vented disc brakes.

Simon Thornley, co-founder of Thornley Kelham, said:

We have developed a team perfectly placed to design and engineer a car that reimagines automotive icons authentically, in intricate detail and with a fastidious attention to quality. The Jaguar XK European is, to our eyes, the most beautiful car yet in the restomod sector, backed up with expertise and experience in developing cars that aren’t just perfect in their finish, but thrilling to own and drive.