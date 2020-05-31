James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Continuation production starts – and all the DB5s are SOLD

Production of the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 continuation models is now underway, with first customer cars due in the second half of 2020.

Last summer, Aston Martin announced it is creating 25 James Bond DB5 Continuation cars – complete with ‘gadgets’ – with each costing a not insignificant £3.3 million. Although that’s less than a real original Bond DB5 is worth, although the original is road-legal. These continuation DB5s aren’t, so you’ll need to be a ‘Blofeld’ with your own secret roads if you’re going to have fun.

Now, nine months on from the revelation that Aston is turning the clock back 55 years and returning to building the DB5, production has now started on the first of the continuation cars, with completed cars scheduled to start arriving with their owners in the second half of the year.

It’s a bright spot for Aston Martin amidst their woes, and unlike its mainstream models – many of which have been languishing built but unsold – AML has already managed to flog every one of the 25 continuation Bond DB5s.

As far as possible, every car is a faithful reproduction of the original – with a few nods to modern levels of quality and reliability – complete with mild steel chassis, aluminium body and 4.0 litre inline six-cylinder engine with triple SUs and oil cooler, good for around 290bhp and a Silver Birch paint job.

The gadget list on these cars is extensive – although, for obvious reasons, many are for show rather than their fictional intended purpose – including smoke screen, oil slick, revolving number plates, machine guns, bullet-proof shield, tyre slashers, radar screen, telephone, gear knob activator for the ejector seat (although there isn’t and ejector seat) and battering rams. There’s even a modern remote for the gadgets.

Perhaps the ultimate boy’s toy for the very wealthy.