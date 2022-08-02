Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid now on SALE in the UK

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £69,130 and rising to £82,130.

It’s almost a year since the new Jeep Grand Cherokee was unveiled, and six months since we got UK details. And now we get specs and prices for the new Grand Cherokee as it goes properly on sale in the UK.

In the UK, the Grand Cherokee comes with a single plug-in hybrid powertrain option with no pure ICE alternatives as Jeep heads down the electric route, so although there is a choice of four Grand Cherokee models, all will come with the same 375bhp four-pot with an electric motor between engine and gearbox delivering 375bhp and 470lb/ft of torque, with an EV range of around 25 miles.

Starting point for the new Grand Cherokee range is the Grand Cherokee Limited which gets 20″ alloys, LED lights, ‘Premium’ vinyl seats, 10.25″ digital instruments and 10.1″ infotainment. Prices start from £69,130.

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is the off-road special, with 18″ wheels and all-terrain tyres, electronic rear limited slip diff, front disconnect anti-roll bar, skid plates, and vinyl and suede seats. Prices from £73,130.

The Grand Cherokee Overland (from £75,130 ) is said to offer the best of both worlds with 20″ polished alloys, dual exhaust, panoramic roof, ambient lighting and Nappa leather.

Topping the range is the Granbd Cherokee Summit Reserve which comes with 21″ polished alloys, Palermo leather seats, walnut trim, 19-speaker McIntosh Sound, and 10″ interactive passenger display screen. It costs from £82,130.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is on sale from today, with first customer deliveries due in early 2023. If you want to play at configuring one then go here.