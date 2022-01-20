Jeep Renegade and Compass now with ‘Self-Charging’ e-Hybrid power

Jeep adds conventional hybrid power to the Renegade and Compass promising an economy improvement of 15 per cent over pure ICE.

If you feel inclined to buy a Jeep Renegade or Jeep Compass, and you prefer hybrid rather than ICE, you only have the option of relatively expensive PHEV models.

But Jeep has decided that’s cutting off a chunk of the market – even though 25 per cent of models already sold are PHEVs – so along come regular ‘Self-Charging’ powertrains for both the Renegade and Compass, badged e-Hybrid.

The Hybrid powertrain for both models means a 1.5-litre four-pot turbo petrol good for 128bhp, with the hybrid gubbins taken care of by a 20bhp electric motor powered by a small battery which charges through regen.

The hybrid setup doesn’t just aid regular driving, it also – assuming it has charge – makes for electric start up, electric low-speed driving and electric manoeuvring. It also aids engine off coasting. Jeep hasn’t revealed economy figures, but say the e-Hybrid setup reduces fuel use by 15 per cent.

The Renegade e-Hybrid is offered as a special edition Upland model, priced from £31,130, and S trim from £32,130.

Opt for the Compass e-Hybrid and you get the same Upland e-Hybrid model as the Renegade, costing from £35,895, and high-sped S model from £36,895.

Both the Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid and Compass e-Hybrid are now on sale.