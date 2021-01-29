Jeep Renegade and Wrangler 80th Anniversary models celebrate Jeep’s milestone

It’s 80 years since Jeep arrived with the iconic Willys MB, and to celebrate we get 80th Anniversary specials of the Renegade and Wrangler.

It’s easy to think that the Defender was the original 4×4 star, but that falls to the Willys Jeep, which arrived in 1941 – some seven years before the Defender – to give the US armed forces a go-anywhere vehicle as WWII raged.

That makes Jeep 80 years old this year, and to celebrate Jeep reveals a pair of 80th Anniversary special models of the Wrangler and Renegade.

The Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary model (above) is based on the Wrangler Limited and comes with a titivated grille, 18″ alloys, LED lights and privacy glass, with the interior treated to black leather with tungsten stitching, tweaked infotainment and ’80th Anniversary’ badges dotted around.

As this is 2021 you can only have a petrol engine, with a choice of the 118bhp 1.0 litre three-pot or 148bhp 1.3 litre four-pot. Whichever you choose it’s only FWD available and auto ‘box on the 1.3.

The Wrangler 80th (below) gets the same sort of titivated grille as the Renegade, two-tone 18″ alloys, LED headlights, body-coloured hard top, black leather, Berber floor mats, Infotainment with Uconnect Apps and the required badges. The only engine choice is the 2.0 litre petrol with 268bhp.

No prices yet for the Jeep 80th Anniversary Models, but they will arrive by the time order books open in the spring.