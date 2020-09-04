Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid offroader

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe arrives as a plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler, with a combined 375bhp and an EV range of 25 miles.

The world is over-stuffed with SUVs of every size and shape to pander to buyers’ love affair with high-riding vehicles, but very few, outside of Land Rover, could be considered offroaders.

But one firm which still does pure offroaders is Jeep, and the new Jeep Wrangler, launched two years ago, is still faithful to the old school of offroaders, complete with ladder chassis and looks which seemingly haven’t changed since 1940.

Old school the Wrangler may be, but it’s now very modern indeed with the arrival of a plug-in hybrid powertrain option good for 375bhp and a 25-mile EV range.

The powertrain consists of a 2.0 litre four-pot ICE, 17kWh battery pack, a belt-driven starter-generator and a high voltage electric motor at the front of the automatic gearbox and replacing the torque converter, with the combination sending power to all four wheels.

Drive modes for the PHEV powertrain ar Electric, Hybrid and eSave – all of which do what they say on the tin – with the Wrangler’s regenerative braking topping up the battery on the move.

In all the ways that matter, the Jeep Wrangler still performs as well as an offroader as its ICE brethren, and even exceeding their abilities when the going gets tough with improved approach and departure angles and a 30″ wade depth.

Jeep isn’t saying if the Wrangler PHEV will be sold in the UK, but it seems highly likely. If so, it’s probably going to cost from around £50k.