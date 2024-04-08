JLR sales UP 21.7% led by Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover sales increased in the last year by 21.7%, still led by the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Now Jaguar Land Rover seems to have something of a handle on its parts supply problems, sales have grown, and the latest figures show JLR sales as a whole up by 21.7% in the last year compared to the previous financial year with 431,733 vehicles sold.

As you’d expect, it’s the Land Rover side of the business posting the best sales number, with the Land Rover Defender topping the sales charts with 114,646 sold, followed by the Range Rover with 66,199 and the Range Rover Sport with 66,598.

Surprisingly, the Land Rover Discovery had a bit of a comeback with a rise of 43.7% to post sales of 17,839, but the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar all saw sales down by 19.8%, 13,9% and 11.0% respectively.

As you’d expect, Jaguar sales were much lower than Land Rover’s, with total sales of 66,866, around the same as the Range Rover Sport alone.

However, the Jaguar XF managed to increase its sales by 23.9% to 13,782 and the E-Pace by 45.2% to 9,076, with sales of the XE and F-Pace more or less static. The Jaguar i-Pace, Jaguar’s only EV, lost even more ground with sales dropping by 20.2% to just 5,386 cars, and the F-Type managed to make 3,719 sales – a drop of 5.7%.