JLR to SUBSIDISE car insurance for new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport owners

JLR is offering a contribution of £150 per month towards insurance costs for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport owners.

We’ve all been subjected to a ridiculous rise in car insurance premiums over the last couple of years, blamed on a variety of factors by the insurance industry including supply chain issues and a big rise in thefts.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), premiums rose by an average of 34% in 2023, yet payouts by insurance companies rose by only around half of that and premium increases in Europe are in single digits.

It’s hard not to think, with car insurance a legal requirement, that we’re all being taken for a ride, but if you think your car insurance is steep then spare a thought for owners of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport which have now become almost uninsurable despite the very low rate of theft of the current models.

Despite having its own insurance offering, JLR isn’t underwriting it but is using Allianz so it’s still subject to the unwillingness of the insurance industry to address ridiculous premiums despite evidence of low theft numbers of the current models and the improved security for earlier models rolled out by JLR.

Now, JLR is doing what it can to address the silly premiums by giving a £150 per month contribution towards insurance costs on new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport for three years.

The offer is only open for cars bought from May 1 to September 30 and only on cars costing under £150k. So if you’re after an SV model then you’re out of luck.

It’s a sensible move, but a long hard look at how insurance companies appear to be profiteering is needed.