Just how POWERFUL can an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E be? How about 1400bhp?

Ford has built a prototype Mustang Mach-E 1400 with seven electric motors and an incredible 1400bhp delivering a test bed for a variety of EV setups.

The new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E does look like it has lots to offer – and Ford are pinning high hopes on its success – but what would happen if you took the Mach-E to the extreme? Well, perhaps we now know thanks to the truly bonkers Mustang Mach-E 1400.

Developed by Ford in collaboration with RTR, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is built on the Mach-E GT body to create an enormously powerful EV which can deliver a multitude of setups and capabilities as Ford explore just what EVs can do.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 has seven motors, with three on the front axle and four on the back and a single driveshaft connecting them to the diffs, with chassis and powertrain set up to allow Ford to learn just what’s possible with front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations, with power able to go to both front and back at the same time, and front and back separately.

The 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery delivering the juice is made up of nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells for high performance and high discharge rate (we can’t see them delivering many miles), with regenerative braking, ABS, ESC, Brembo brakes like the Mustang GT4 and a hydraulic handbrake system which can shut of power to the back wheels when used.

Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Founder, said:

Getting behind the wheel of this car has completely changed my perspective on what power and torque can be. This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster.

We rather doubt the Ford Mustang Mach-E is heading for production, but the lessons Ford will learn should certainly give us a flavour of the Mach-E 1400 further down the line.