Keen to spend £115,000 on a BMW SUV? Then you’ll want the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition

The BMW X7 – BMW’s biggest SUV – has been with us over a year now, so it’s time for a very expensive limited edition – the BMW X7 Dark Shadow.

If you want a big premium SUV, what do you choose? Do you go for the long-established Range Rover – still king of the hill after all these years – or one of the German takes on the RR like the Mercedes GLS or BMW X7?

The problem for some buyers is that the Range Rover still wins at the stuff that matters in Top Trumps, with the RR seen as the more expensive, more desirable option, even if, arguably, the RR is less good at the ‘Drive’ than the Germans.

But that isn’t stopping BMW seeking out more buyers for the X7, and they’ve now found a way to push the price up in to proper top-spec Range Rover territory with a new limited edition X7 – the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition – with just 500 being built and only 10 coming to the UK, even though the UK buys almost 10 per cent of all BMW’s built (let’s call it the ‘Range Rover Effect’ at play for the small number).

Taking the regular X7 M50i with its 523bhp 4.4 litre V8, BMW turns it in to the Dark Shadow (which sounds like a Victorian villain) with a Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint job, added M Sport bits, gloss black for the tailpipes, grille and roof rails, M Sport exhaust and 22″ Matt Black alloys.

Inside gets a titivate too with blue and black Merino leather covering the seats and just about everything else, a Night Blue Alcantara headlining, Bowers & Wilkins sound, Panoramic roof, HUD and massaging seats.

It all adds up to a price tag of £114,975 for the X7 Dark Night. Although, if that’s still not enough to give you the pub bragging rights you long for, you could always go for the Alpina XB7 and stump up £140k instead.