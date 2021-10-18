Kia announces prices and specs for updated Ceed Hatch, Ceed Estate and ProCeed

The updated Kia Ceed costs from £20,105, the Kia Ceed SPortswagon from £20,805 and the Kia ProCeed from £25,480. Now on sale.

Kia’s headlines at the moment may be all about the new electric Kia EV6, but it’s bread and butter cars like the Ceed range that’ll keep paying the bills until EVs dominate.

To keep the Ceed range fresh and appealing, Kia updated the Ceed family back in July, and now it’s on sale in the UK with prices kicking off at £20,105 for the Ceed, and an extra £700 for the Estate (Sportswagon). The ProCeed costs from £25,480.

Trim options are ‘2’, ‘3’ and GT-Line plus the ProCeed GT, although you can only have ProCeed models in GT-Line, ‘GT-Line S and GT.

Trim ‘2’ comes with a choice of a 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol or 1.6-litre 134bhp diesel and gets 16″ alloys, electric heated door mirrors, Cruise, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8″ infotainment, reversing camera, Lane Keep and Lane Follow assist and Driver attention warning. There’s also a ‘2 Nav’ version of the diesel for the Sportswagon with a USB fast charger and 10.25″ infotainment with Nav.

Trim ‘3’ comes with an extra engine choice in the 158bhp petrol with six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT and seven-speed DCT auto option on the 134bhp Sportswagon, with added kit including 17″ alloys, privacy glass, auto wipers, folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and Drive Mode Select on DCT versions.

The range-topper for the Hatch and Sportswagon – the Ceed GT-Line – comes with 17″ gloss black alloys, high gloss black door mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, Smart entry and paddle shifter on DCT models.

Kia ProCeed Prices and Specifications

The Kia ProCeed is offered as a GT-Line model with 158bh petrol and either six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, with GT-Line S only with a DCT ‘box, with GT-Line models getting 17″ alloys, auto headlights,, front fogs, auto wipers, heated seats and steering wheel, Climate, Cruise, Smart entry, 10.25″ infotainment with Nav and Kia Connect, with GT-Line S adding 18″ alloys, sunroof, LED headlights, LED front fogs, leather/fake suede seats, power front seats, heated rear seats, JBL Sound, wireless phone charging and Smart Assist Park.

Topping the ProCeed range is the ProCeed GT which comes with a 201bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with seven-speed DCT and adds red highlights, Twin Exhausts, red stitching and GT Performance mode to the instrument display.

All the models in the new Ceed family are now on sale.