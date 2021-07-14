Kia Ceed – Ceed Hatch, Ceed Estate and ProCeed – FACELIFT revealed

Kia gives the Ceed Hatch, Ceed Estate and Proceed a facelift for 2021, with design tweaks, improved tech and powertrain upgrades.

In a world where SUVs and Crossovers dominate car sales, you might think family Hatches and Estates like the VW Golf and Ford Focus would be far less important to sales and profits than before.

But for Kia, their competition for this portion of the market, the Kia Ceed, accounts for getting on for one-in-three sales across Europe, so keeping it competitive and up to date is vital. So, three years on from the arrival of the Kia Ceed in London (and without its apostrophe), Kia has given the Ceed range a titivate.

The changes are the usual facelift fodder, with new bumpers, new lights, new alloys in 17″ and 18″ and some new colours – Experience Green, Yucca Steel Grey, Machined Bronze, and Lemon Splash.

Inside the changes are a bit less noticeable, with a new gear knob (for GT models) wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and options like JBL Sound and heated seats optional and the addition of four new interior finishes.

Safety features get updated too, with Blind Spot replaced by Active Avoidance technology, updated Driver Attention Warning, Rear-View Monitor, and updated rear cross-traffic.

The engine line-up for the newly refreshed Ceed range stays much the same, with the 1.5-litre T-GDI – introduced earlier this year – delivering 158bhp, 1.6-litre diesel with 134bhp, 1.6-litre T-GDi in the GT, with seven-speed DCT, producing 201bhp and a 1.0-litre T-GDi.

The updated Kia Ceed range goes on sale later in the year, by which time Kia will have decided how much more the updates will cost you.