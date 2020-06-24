Kia details its new electronic MANUAL gearbox heading for the new mild hybrid Kia Rio

Kia reveals details of its new Intelligent Manual Transmission heading first for the Rio MHEV, promising improved economy and driver involvement.

When we reported last month on the updated Kia Rio – Kia’s Fiesta-rivalling supermini – we revealed it was getting not just a mild hybrid version, but what Kia call intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), an electronically-controlled manual gearbox and clutch.

At the time, Kia gave us no real details of this new iMT but now, as it starts heading out in to the world in the Rio, Ceed and XCeed MHEV (and others to follow), Kia wants us to know how it works and what advantages it has.

The new system dumps the normal mechanical linkage for the clutch and replaces it with an electronic ‘switch’, integrated in to the 48V system and works with the starter generator to switch off the engine when coasting and boosting economy by around 3 per cent.

The gear you’re in remains even with the engine off and, if you press the accelerator or brake, comes back to life just where you left off. But if you push the clutch in it restarts in neutral.

Dr Michael Winkler, Kia’s Head of Powertrain, said:

We are always looking at new ways to improve powertrain efficiency and performance, and the iMT is one such innovation. An automatic or a dual-clutch transmission suits a lot of drivers, but European drivers in particular still love changing gear for themselves. Alongside the increasing demand for electrified models, the iMT is a result of us exploring ways to electrify the ‘classic’ manual transmission.

The logic is that an electronic clutch will be simply ‘on’ or ‘off’, so nuances when driving and changing gear will be lost, but Kia are adamant it operates in the same way as a conventional manual but with greater controllability and a biting point improving smooth driving.

The proof of the pudding will be in the driving.