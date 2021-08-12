Kia EV6 Electric Experience gets you up close with the new Kia EV

Kia launches the EV6 Electric Experience, an event across its UK dealer network to get interested buyers up close to the new electric Kia EV6.

There’s lots of talk about VW heading towards dominance of EV sale with its ID range, bringing ‘affordable electric cars to mainstream buyers. Of course, that’s affordable by Ev standards, not by normal measures.

But we won’t be surprised if VW’s mission to deliver fluffy green cars to pay penance for the dirty black diesels is derailed by the Hyundai Kia mission to deliver its mainstream EVs with more style and, arguably, better powertrains. And they’ve made a good start.

The Ioniq 5 is piling up the orders with its retro styling and good range – and already arriving in the UK – and Kia is now planning to match their sibling with their first proper EV – the Kia EV6.

Now Kia is on a mission to get the EV6 in front of potential buyers to show just what’s on offer. And many will be surprised that, just like the Ioniq 5, the EV6 is much bigger in the flesh – heading up towards Range Rover Velar in size (the Ioniq 5 is a bit smaller but still bigger than a Range Rover Evoque).

The plan is to take the EV6 around its UK dealer network to have an EV6 Electric Experience, where you’ll be treated to a proper reveal and plenty of information to help you decide if the Ev6 is the car that will turn you on to EVs.

With prices from £40,895, good looks, big spec – with a choice of Air, GT-Line, GT-Line S and, from next year, GT trim too – big range and decent performance – especially the £59k GT – if you’re ready to go EV the EV6 is as good a way to go as any.

The Kia EV6 Electric Experience is running until November across most of Kia’s UK network, and you can book a place by going here.