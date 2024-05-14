Kia EV6 EV gets titivated looks and bigger battery for 2024

The Kia EV6, launched three years ago, gets a makeover for 2024 with some EV9-inspired design tweaks and a bigger battery.

It’s hard not to think of the Kia EV6 as one of the newest cars from Kia, but in reality it’s three years since it arrived as Kia’s take on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

In the EV world we’re used to regular updates – especially software tweaks – but this update for the EV6 is a physical thing with the usual facelift fodder of tweaks present and correct and enough to make the current EV6 look rather last season.

The EV6 comes with a new nose inspired by the EV9 with slim running lights, new front and rear bumpers, new full-width light bar at the back and a new set of 19″ or 20″ alloys.

Inside is not hugely different and still comes with a pair of 12.3″ screens, but with new software and graphics, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fingerprint scanning to start, new steering wheel, new airbags, a bit of extra sound insulation and front and rear dash cams.

Power outputs remain the same for the 2024 model with 225bhp for the RWD model and 321bhp for the AWD version, but both are now powered by a bigger 84kWh battery (was 77.4kWh) which should increase range (Kia hasn’t yet delivered any range figures).

The reveal of the 2024 EV6 has taken place in Sout Korea, where it goes on sale next month We’re expecting facelift details for the bonkers EV6 GT to come later in the year, and the regular facelifted EV6 to go on sale in the UK later in 2024.