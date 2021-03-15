Kia EV6, Kia’s first new ‘EV’ model, REVEALED – part one

The Kia EV6, Kia’s first electric car based on the Hyundai/Kia E-GMP Platform, is revealed, with technical details still to follow.

Last week we had a tease for the Kia EV6, Kia’s first dedicated EV offering based on the new Hyundai/Kia E-GMP Platform designed for pure BEVs, and now it’s here. Well, it’s here, but without much detail as Kia are planning a further ‘debut’ later this month to reveal technical details.

Just as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is quite the style departure for Hyundai, so too is the EV6 for Kia, encompassing what Kia are calling ‘Opposites United’ styling which, it seems, “takes its takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity“. So now you know.

But Kia isn’t finished describing the EV6, a sort of Crossover saloon, and tells us its design, which will flow on to all future Kia models, encompasses a quintet of pillars: “Bold for Nature’, ‘Joy for Reason’, ‘Power to Progress’, ‘Technology for Life’, and ‘Tension for Serenity“.

Inside, just like the Ioniq 5, the EV6 makes best us of the new platform by offering ample space, with the dashboard dominated by a single screen delivering both instruments and infotainment, Haptic controls for HVAC and new materials created using recycled plastics.

What we don’t yet have – we have to wait for ‘Part Two’ of the EV6’s debut later this month – is anything much in the way of tech specs.

But, based on the Ioniq 5’s specs, we can expect something up to a 300-mile range, battery packs up to 72.6kWh, four-wheel drive options and 0-62mph in around 5.0 seconds.

All will be revealed before the month is out.