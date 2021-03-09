Kia EV6 TEASED as Kia’s first dedicated electric car

Kia is heading down the dedicated EV route, just like Hyundai, teasing its first dedicated electric car – the Kia EV6 – ahead of a debut.

The electric car news from Hyundai/Kia of late has all been about the impressive Hyundai Ioniq 5 with its new dedicated EV Platform, funky form and good tech specs.

But Kia aren’t far behind Hyundai and will soon debut its first electric car based on the same new EV Platform – the E-GMP Platform – which we now know will be the Kia EV6.

It seems all Kia’s new EV offerings will use a simple EV+number nomenclature, so Kia is leaving plenty of room above and below the EV6 to add more EVs in the coming months and years.

The tease photo for the EV6 (above) shows what looks to be a bit of a butch Crossover, which makes sense, and as well as carrying the first ‘EV’ badge it will also feature Kia’s new logo.

Karim Habib, Head of Kia’s Global Design Centre, said:

EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.

We’re assuming the EV6 will follow what the Ioniq 5 is offering, which means an 800v architecture offering swift charging times, a choice of 58kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs, 2WD and 4WD options and range of around 300 miles.