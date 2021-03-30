Kia EV6: The REVEAL continues with 577bhp EV6 GT topping the electric EV6 range

The reveal of the new electric Kia EV6 continues as Kia announce the range-topping EV6 GT will come with 4WD and 577bhp.

We’ve had the tease for the electric Kia EV6, and even the reveal of the Kia EV6. But the reveal we saw a fortnight ago was just the ‘how it looks’ reveal, not the ‘this is what it can do’ reveal.

But now we do get the ‘what it can do’ bit, and it was worth waiting for because the EV6 will have a GT version, and the EV6 GT looks to be a stonker with 577bhp and 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. Clearly Kia are ready to play with the big boys in this new EV era.

Beyond the headline-grabbing EV6 GT, Kia are offering a choice of Standard Range (58kWH battery) and Long Range (77.4kWH battery) and with RWD and 4WD versions too.

The RWD Long Range model has a range of 316 miles and gets a 226bhp electric motor – good for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds – and the 4WD Long Range gets a total of 321bhp and scoots to 62mph in 5.2 seconds.

But whichever EV6 model you choose – from EV6 RWD Standard Range to range-topping 4WD EV6 GT – you get the same 800v charging architecture which will allow more than 60 miles of range to be added in under five minutes (assuming you can find the right charger).

Kia has also give the EV6 an innovative heat pump which scavenges waste heat to maintain 80 per cent of range even at sub-zero temperatures, adjustable brake regen with six modes (which seems overkill) and augmented reality HUD.

The new Kia EV6 will go on sale in the second half of 2021, but Kia hasn’t come up with any pricing yet. But expect the Kia EV6 GT to start at around £60k.