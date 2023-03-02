Kia EV9 Electric SUV TEASED ahead of debut this month

The electric Kia EV9 – Kia’s new range-topping electric SUV – is teased on video ahead of a debut this month.

No one can accuse Kia of not promoting the arrival of the Kia EV9 electric SUV, first with the EV9 Concept – which was also teased here and here) – an announcement the KIA EV9 will arrive in 2023 (and confirmation of the EV9 for the UK a few weeks later), and photos of the EV9 testing last summer.

Now Kia is back with another tease for the EV9, with a shadowy photo (above) and a video (below) ahead of its debut later this month. But we still don’t know any more after this tease than we already did.

Clearly, the production EV9 will be very close in looks to the Concept EV9 – minus concept fripperies like silly doors – with tail lights which look a bit big Volvo, fancy light signatures at the front, smooth surfaces and a Range-Roveresque silhouette.

Underpinning the EV9 is the same e-GMP Platform as the EV6, which means 800v architecture and charging speeds of 350kW (if you find a suitable charger) for an 80 per cent charge in around 20 minutes.

Of course, that depends on battery size – Kia hasn’t revealed that yet – but it’ll have to be big enough to offer range of at least 300 miles to be competitive.

Kia says:

Kia will fully reveal both the exterior and interior design in mid-March, and the product information will be fully disclosed during the Kia EV9 World Premiere in late March

Kia EV9 Video Teaser