Kia EV9 is the 2024 World Car of the Year – wins too for Volvo, Toyota, BMW and more

The new electric Kia EV9 is declared World Car of the Year for 2024, beating the Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal to the gong.

It’s car awards season at the moment, and we’ve already seen the Renault Scenic E-Tech voted European Car of the Year, with the Kia EV9 voted 2024 UK Car of the Year award and the Women’s World Car of the Year title.

Now it’s time for the EV9 to grab another gong as it’s voted World Car of the Year for 2024 – and Electric Car of the Year – beating off competition from the Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal. Electric cars all.

When it comes to category winners, the Volvo EX30 picked up the consolation gong as World Urban Car of the Year, the BMW 5 Series World Luxury Car of the Year and the new Toyota Prius World Car Design of the Year, with the Hyundai Ionoq 5 N winning World Performance Car of the Year adding to the Hyundai/Kia good news.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO Kia, said:

We are hugely honoured that the 2024 EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The Kia EV9’s continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world.