Kia EV9 is Women’s World Car of the Year 2024 – wins too for Volvo EX30, BMW 5 Series and more

The electric Kia EV9 is the Women’s World Car of the Year 2024, and category winners include the Aston Martin DB12 and Volvo EX30.

It’s fifteen years this year since the Women’s World Car of the Year awards started, a creation of New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre – who is still Honorary President – to give a female perspective on what the best cars on offer are. Frankly, we’ve often agreed with their awards more than many other mainstream COTY winners.

Finishing top of the tree is the new Kia EV9 which, if you want a big, seven-seat EV SUV is probably as good as it gets at the moment (Volvo’s EX90 is still not really available and is more expensive), offering heaps of room, a decent drive and a reassuringly long warranty.

Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY, said:

This year’s election was particularly difficult due to the excellent level of all the candidates. Each of the finalists had sufficient merit to win the trophy. The Kia EV9 has won out over its rivals because it is a vehicle capable of satisfying the needs of consumers everywhere.

Aside from the Kia EV9 winning the ‘Best Car in the World’ gong, the BMW 5 Series was the Best Large Car, the Volvo EX30 the Best Family Car, The Volkswagen Amarok the Best 4X4 Pick-up and the Aston Martin DB12 the Best Exclusive Car.