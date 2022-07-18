Kia EV9 – Kia’s upcoming range-topping electric SUV – spied on video

The new electric Kia EV9 SUV, the production version of the Kia Concept EV9, is spied on video testing ahead of a 2023 debut.

It was back in November when Kia took the wraps off the EV9 Concept, a big, bold electric SUV we expected to be aimed firmly at the US market due to its size.

But despite that, Kia subsequently confirmed that the production version of the EV9 would indeed be heading for the UK in 2023, although we assume more as a halo model for Kia’s electric SUV range rather than one it seriously expects to take on cars like the Range Rover. Because yes, the EV9 is that sort of size.

So with the EV9 due to arrive next year, Kia is out testing it on European roads and we’ve got a video (below) of it, looking in size and form much like the concept, although you can probably expect some of the concept bits – like suicide doors in the rear – to be dropped.

But the strong crease line, big haunches, bluff front end and statement lights look to be intact judging by the quite close-fitting camouflage covering the bodywork, so the production version doesn’t look like it will end up a very watered-down version of the concept.

Under the extensive skin of the EV9 sits the same E-GMP platform as the EV6 but stretched to the maximum possible and offering a 3100mm wheelbase – so bags of room inside – an 800v architecture and charging speeds of up to 350kWh powering, in the top version, what is likely to be the same, getting on for 600bhp, dual-motor setup as the EV6 GT. Although lower-powered RWD versions are likely too.

Expect more on the EV9 to emerge ahead of its 2023 launch.

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spy Video.