Kia EV9 Large Electric SUV on sale next year – 14 new Kia EVs by 2027

Kia announces its electric plans, with the large, range-topping, electric Kia EV9 SUV on sale in 2023 and 14 new BEVs by 2027.

Just yesterday, we learnt that Kia, and Genesis, have big electric plans in the coming years, and now it’s sister company Kia’s turn to outline their EV plans.

Adding to the very impressive Kia EV6, Kia will launch the Kia EV9 in 2023 – a large electric SUV previewed by the Concept EV9 last year – promising a five-metre-long SUV with acceleration to 62mph in around 5.0 seconds and up to 62 miles of charge in just six minutes.

The arrival of the EV9 will bring with it OTA updates and, as a sign of what’s to come from car makers in general, FoD (Feature on Demand) for additional functions, paving the way for a constant milking of owners with ‘affordable’ monthly payments to access additional functionality. The EV9 will also be the first with Kia’s new Advanced AutoMode autonomous driving technology.

The EV9 starts a plan to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030, with 14 new BEVs on the way including two pick-ups – one a ‘dedicated’ model and the other a ‘strategic’ model for emerging markets – and an entry-level BEV.

To enable the big rise in BEVs, Kia is aiming to bolster its battery supply to deliver 119GWh by 2030, with an aim to reduce battery manufacturing costs by 40 per cent and battery density by 50 per cent in the same timeframe.