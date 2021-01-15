Kia Motors is now just KIA and planning 7 new Electric cars in 7 years

Kia Motors rebrands itself as just ‘KIA’ as it turns itself in to a ‘mobility’ company and promises seven new EVs in the next seven years.

Where is the car industry going in the next decade is a question yet to be clearly answered as the push to get us all in to electric cars perhaps signals the end of individual car ownership as we know it, perhaps with us all eschewing our own cars for local ‘Pods’ summoned to home to take us shopping or out to eat, and longer journeys undertaken in ‘borrowed’ transport.

For petrolheads that feels dystopian, but for everyday transport it’s probably the way the world will go, with personal ownership of cars limited to ‘hobby’ use. A similar path to that for horses when the ICE arrived to transport us.

To tackle the future, Kia Motors has rebranded itself as just Kia, planning a future offering ‘mobility’ rather than car sales, and planning to deliver seven new EVs in the next seven years which, perhaps, will be delivered based on some sort of ‘all in’ mobile phone-like contract rather than an ownership model.

These new EVs will be underpinned by the same E-GMP electric platform as Hyundai’s new EVs – like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 – with the first expected to be revealed soon as a coupe crossover, with ‘Purpose Built Vehicles’ added to the mix based on a flexible skateboard platform as time goes on.

Added to the Kia mix will be a diversification in to eco-friendly mobility services, delivering electric and autonomous transport across major cities.

Ho Sung Song, Kia CEO, said:

At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility, and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally. Today we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future.

The future is mobility, but not as we know it.