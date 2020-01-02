Kia are kicking off the new year with the Kia Picanto Zest, the Kia Picanto Maxx and a ‘2’ spec vesrion of the Kia Niro PHEV.

It’s a new year, and Kia are jumping in quick with a trio of new models to encourage buyers to spend in showrooms despite January being a ‘bit short of cash’ month.

A special edition model of the Kia Picanto – the Kia Picanto Zest – arrives with an eye-burning lime green paint job, with standard equipment including 15″ alloys, pretend leather upholstery, reversing camera, LED running lights and tail lights, privacy glass 7″ touchscreen with DAB, Android Auto and Apple Car Play and Kia’s 1.0 litre MPI petrol engine with 66bhp under the bonnet. Prices start at £12,650.

Also on offer for the New Year is the Kia Stonic Maxx, complete with Kia’s 118bhp 1.0 litre T-GDI engine and a stand-out paint job of Clear White paintwork and a contrasting red roof.

The 1.0 litre petrol engine can be paired with either a seven-speed DCT or six-speed manual gearbox, with standard equipment including 17″ graphite-colored alloys, privacy glass, pretend leather, LED combination tail lights and reversing camera. Prices start at £19,055 (the DCT ‘box adds £1k).

The third ‘new’ Kia for the new year is the Kia Niro PHEV ‘2’, a lower-spec Niro Plug-in hybrid which reduces the entry point for the Niro PHEV by £1,680 to £30,265.

But despite its entry-level tag, the Niro PHEV 2 isn’t exactly hair shirt time, with standard equipment including 8″ infotainment with DAB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, parkin sensors, reversing camera, 16″ alloys, roof rails, towing pack, Climate and leather/cloth upholstery.

The Kia Niro PHEV 2, Kia Stonic Maxx and Kia Picanto Zest are all now on sale at Kia’s UK dealers.