Kia plotting Electric SUV with SUPERCAR performance

Kia are set to launch a new electric SUV in 2021, based on the Imagine Concept with new EV platform and potentially supercar performance.

The transformation of Kia and Hyundai in to a mainstream force over the last decade is starting to see the South Korean firm moving in new directions, challenging established sectors in the process and delivering rock-solid warranties, with recent concepts like the Kia Futuron and Hyundai Prophecy giving us a taste of what might come in the future.

But a slightly earlier concept – the Imagine by Kia from Geneva 2019 – look set to be a proper production car, and in the process of delivering it Kia will be tapping in to the Hyundai Kia investent in Rimac to deliver something quite special.

According to Auto Express, Kia has confirmed the Imagine Concept will turn in to a production car in 2021, a C-Segment SUV (think Audi Q3 size) underpinned by the new E-GMP Platform for EVs and sporting an advanced electric powertrain.

It seems Kia is promising a range of around 300 miles, but with 800v tech (which we already know is on the way) it will be able to use the new 350kW fast chargers starting to arrive in the UK from Ionity and Gridserve, just like the Porsche Taycan.

That will mean you’ll be able to charge in under 20 minutes, and the range-topping take will deliver a 0-62mph time under 3.0 seconds. Yes, you read that right – under 3.0 seconds.

Which all sounds rather promising.