Kia SLASHES Sorento range to a single, high-priced, Sorento Edition model

The Kia Sorento will be only available in new high-end Edition trim, with previous ‘Grade’ models dropped. Costs from almost £50k.

We all know that endless options on cars, from trim levels to huge option lists, is a bit of a production nightmare, and many car makers seem to be moving towards a simplified model structure to keep costs in check and delivery times sensible (supply chain issues aside).

But Kia seems to have taken this to the extreme with the news that the Kia Sorento will now only be available as the Sorento Edition, a range-topping model if the previous 1, 2 and 3 grades remained. But they don’t.

Kia has dropped its entire Sorento model range – which currently costs from £40k – and replaced it with a single Edition model costing from £50k.

The standard kit is, thankfully, impressive – even if many buyers would be happier with a lower price than all the toys – including a Panoramic roof, HUD, Power Tailgate, Remote Parking, Blind Spot, Collision Avoidance, 360 Around View, Blind Spot, BOSE, wireless phone charging, electric memory seats, heated seats and more.

Cosmetic tweaks include black front grille, mirrors, roof rails and side window trim, 20″ black alloys on diesel models (19″ on hybrid and PHEV) and a choice of just three paint jobs – White Pearl, Graphite or Midnight Black.

Kia says they’ll be taking orders for the new single model Sorento from mid-July, with customer cars arriving from Q2 2023.