Kia Soul EV Maxx arrives to replace the Soul EV First Edition – priced to fit PiCG

Kia replaces the Soul EV First Edition model launched when the revised Soul arrived with the Kia Soul EV Maxx, priced from £34,945.

It’s getting on for three years since the current Kia Soul arrived, and two years since it went on sale in the UK.

With underpinnings borrowed from the Kia e-Niro the Soul is now only available as an EV, and when it went on sale in the UK it was only available as a ‘First Edition’ model with, we expected, further trim options to come.

But those further trim options have never arrived, so it looks like Kia has decided it’s embarrassing to carry on flogging a ‘First Edition’ of the Soul EV more than two years on, so it’s replacing it with this – the Kia Soul EV ‘Maxx’.

Effectively just a re-named First Edition, the Maxx gets the same 64kWh battery and 280-mile range, although there are a few tweaks to spec and looks.

The leather trim and 17″ alloys remain, with heated seats and steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, plus the new ‘Kia’ badges.

There are additional paint choices with Snow White Pearl and two-tone Inferno Red with Black roof (a £575 option).

Of course, with the PiCG cut earlier this year, the Soul EV comes at the industry’s default price for mainstream electric cars of £34,945 so it qualifies and gives you £2.5k off.

First customer deliveries of the Soul EV ‘Maxx’ are expected in the autumn.