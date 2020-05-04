Kia Sportage range gets a bit of a makeover – Sportage ‘1’ and ‘4’ trim options dropped

The Kia Sportage range gets updated with revised trim – dropping top and bottom options – new diesel engine option and some technology tweaks.

Kia has decided to update the Sportage SUV for 2020, not exactly a facelift, but improvements to what’s on offer, with a revised range of trim options, a new diesel engine option and some new technology.

Kia has had a play with the range of trim options, dropping the entry-level Sportage ‘1’ and range-topping Sportage ‘4’, so the choice is now Sportage ‘2’ or ‘3’ and a pair of sporty models in the GT Line and GT Line S.

The Sportage 2 (from £22,445) comes with 17″ alloys, privacy glass, electric door mirrors, auto wipers, rear parking sensors, heated seats, climate, 8″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sat Nav and Kia’s UVO connected services.

Sportage 3 (from £26,445) adds LED headlights, bits of black plastci cladding, panoramic sunroof and front parking sensors as well as leather, electric fronts eats, heated steering wheel and 4.2″ instrument display.

The sporty GT Line (from £26,660) gets 19″ alloys, mesh grille, LED Fogs, twin exhaust and sports steering wheel (in addition to the Sportage 2 trim), and the Sportage GT Line S (from £30,510) goes further with panoramic roof, JBL sound, electric climate front seats, power tail gate, wireless phone charging and 360 camera.

The current 1.7 litre diesel get replaced by a 48v 1.6 litre mild hybrid good for 134bhp, with six-speed manual as standard and seven-speed DCT as an option, with a 1.6 litre petrol in 130bhp and 174bhp also on offer and with 4WD on the more potent version.

The revised 2020 Kia Sportage range is now on sale.